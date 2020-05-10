Mother's Day 2020: Sidharth Shukla enjoys coffee with mom, Shehnaaz Gill shares adorable selfie

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH SHUKLA, SHEHNAAZ GILL Sidharth Shukla enjoys coffee with mom, Shehnaaz Gill shares adorable selfie on Mother's Day

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is spending quality time with his mother amid nationwide lockdown. Winning many hearts with his appearance in the controversial reality show, the actor has always claimed that his mother is his lifeline. On the occasion of Mother's Day, the actor took to his social media to wish his mom with an adorable photo. The handsome actor shared a picture of himself enjoying a cup of coffee with his mother while sitting on the kitchen floor as they twin in white. He wrote, "Grounded Literally!!! Anyways Happy Mother’s Day"

On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla's 'close friend' Shehnaaz Kaur Gill also took to social media to wish her mother on the special occasion. The actress-singer shared a selfie with her mother Parminder Kaur Gill and wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day mom! #ILoveYouMummy"

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill has been ruling the headlines for her next project with Punjabi sensation and Panga actor Jassie Gill. The actress is collaborating with the singer for his next song titled 'Keh Gayi Sorry'. The teaser of the song has already hit YouTube and earned much praise from the viewers. The duo has shot for the song from their homes during the lockdown. Check out the teaser here-

On a related note, Shehnaaz Gill and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's first song after the reality show, Bhula Dunga, has broken many records. Sung by Darshan Rawal, it has become the most-commented Indian song with over 1 million comments. Recently, Shehnaaz shared a BTS video from the shoot of the song and broke the internet. It showed her getting cozy with Sidharth while shooting romantic scenes. Check out the video here.

Watch Bhula Dunga here-

