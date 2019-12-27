Inside Mona Singh's private Punjabi wedding. Pictures and videos

Mona Singh gets married to beau Shyam Gopalan

Popular TV actress Mona Singh, who became a household name after the titular role in serial Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin got hitched to her boyfriend Shyam Gopalan in an intimate ceremony on Friday. The pictures and videos from her wedding are all over the internet. It was a traditional Punjabi wedding which was also attended by some of Mona's close friends like Geeta Kapoor, Rakshanda Khan, Gaurav Gera and Micckie Dudaaney.

Check out the pictures below:

The man and wife.

Mona looked ethereal in Priyanka Chopra-inspired red wedding lehenga. Mona can also be seen grooving to a Punjabi number with her family members.

Earlier, her friend Gaurav Gera gave a glimpse of Mona's mehendi ceremony on Instagram.

Besides daily soaps like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Mona has also done reality shows.

Mona recently appeared in ALT Balaji's series, MOM: Mission Over Mars. She is also shooting for Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. With this, Mona will reunite with Aamir and Kareena after 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots.