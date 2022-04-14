Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/COLORSTV Mommy Bharti Singh shares first glimpse of her baby boy; 'mamu' Karan Johar sings lullaby | VIDEO

Indian comedian and TV star Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were blessed with a baby boy this month. The couple announced the good news to the fans on 3rd April 2022 along with pictures of themselves in which Bharti was seen holding a baby basket in her hand. Not only this but the duo also shared a vlog in which they showed the whole process of Bharti going to the labour room and later delivering her baby. The couple before the birth of their son was seen hosting the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan together. Well now that Bharti is on maternity leave, actress Surbhi Chandna has taken her place. The recent episode showed the return of Bharti via video call after which she shared the first glimpse of her son.

It all happened when Surbhi starts to flirt with Haarsh. Bharti who joins the show through a video call leaves everyone including the judges Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty happy. The veteran actor goes on to say how a man never changes even though he becomes old. As they both spoke, Bharti's baby makes an entry into the frame and soon applauds could be heard everywhere. Soon, their co-judge Karan Johar could be seen singing a lullaby for him. His song leaves everyone with their eyes closed.

Bharti joked about how her baby is reacting differently after listening to a lullaby. Not only this but she later tells her baby, "Don't worry, maamu hi tumhein launch karenge" (Don't worry, Uncle Karan will launch you in films)

In their recent video shared on the YouTube channel ‘LOL, Life of Limachiyaas,’ Bharti revealed the cute nickname of their baby. She says that they have named him 'Golla' since "Wo golu-molu sa hai."

Not only this but the couple even thanked the staff of Breach Candy hospital for supporting them throughout the course of the delivery. She captioned the video as, "Hi Doston, Finally hum ghar aagaye hai! Ab hum do nahi rahe, we have our child with us! Apne prayers me hame zarur rakhna...Shukriya Hamare sare video pe itna pyaar dene ke liye!!! Do watch the whole video and Hit the like button! so that hum aapke liye aise aur video banate jaye."

For those unversed about the couple, Bharti and Haarsh met on the sets of their show Comedy Circus. They started dating and later got married in December 2017 in Goa.