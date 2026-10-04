Mohsin Khan shares romantic post with fiancee Tamanna; fans wonder if they are married

Mohsin Khan, a former star of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared a picture with his fiancee, Tamanna, on Instagram, sparking speculation among fans. In the post, Mohsin is seen sharing a romantic dance with his fiancée in a setting that resembles a wedding reception.

He captioned the post, "The day... Mashallah." After seeing the post, fans are eager to know if the couple has tied the knot. Although Mohsin has not officially announced a wedding, fans are already sending their congratulations.

What is in the post?

The photo shows Mohsin Khan dancing with his fiancée, Tamanna. He is dressed in a white blazer and black trousers, while Tamanna is seen wearing a golden-brown lehenga. Her face is not visible in the picture.

See the post here:

Users call them 'Mr and Mrs. Khan'

Mohsin Khan's post is going viral on social media, with fans offering their congratulations. Many believe that the couple has gotten married. Users have addressed Mohsin and Tamanna as "Mr. and Mrs. Khan". One user wrote, "Mohsin and Tamanna, congratulations. May you both always be happy. The journey of a lifetime begins now! May you be protected from the evil eye."

Another user commented, "Congratulations! May you both always remain this happy. Ameen, Summa Ameen."

Mohsin had announced his engagement

Earlier, Mohsin Khan had announced his engagement by sharing stunning photos with Tamanna. He described his partner as a blessing from God, writing, "Allahumma Barik."

"Oh God, so this lovely, beautiful, confident, and sensitive girl, who is always smiling and playful, full of hopes and prayers, and constantly singing and dancing, was the one the Almighty had destined for me."

Mohsin's work front

On the professional front, Mohsin Khan has worked in several TV shows, including Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Dream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

He gained immense popularity for his role as Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. For the unversed, Mohsin Khan was last seen in the 2024 web series Jab Mila Tu, in which he played Maddy alongside Eisha Singh.

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Mohsin Khan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, announces engagement with partner Tamanna | See pics