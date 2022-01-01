Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHIT RAINA Mohit Raina gets married: Karan Johar, Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza and other celebs shower love

After Vicky Kaushal, another 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor tied the knot with his lady love. Mohit Raina who played the role of Major Karan Kashyap in the film surprised his fans by announcing his wedding with Aditi on social media. The actor on Saturday took to Instagram and dropped pictures from his intimate wedding ceremony. Several celebrities including Karan Johar, Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza dropped their lovely woishes for the couple.

Mohit has always been a very private persona and likes to keep his personal life undercover. He penned a heartfelt note alongside the beautiful pictures. He wrote, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit."

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Congratulations, followed with red heart emojis." Actress Mrunal Thakur said, "What wow congratulations." Dia Mirza also commented, "Congratulations."

Meanwhile, Mohit was last seen in 'Shiddat' with Daina Penty. Before being a part of films, the actor gained massive popularity in television. He became a household name after playing Lord Shiva in 'Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev'. He has also worked in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Mohit was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with Mouni Roy, his co-star from Devon Ke Dev. However, they did not confirm their relationship.