Mohit Malik and wife Aditi share FIRST pic of son Ekbir; his giggles will melt your heart

Television's popular couple Mohit Malik and Aditi welcomed their first child, baby boy Ekbir in April this year. On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, the couple treated their fans and followers with the first picture of their little bundle of joy. Taking to Instagram, Mohit penned a heartfelt note along with the adorable picture. "Haathi Ghodha Palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki! Our Kanha @ekbirmalik bringing so much of laughter, giggles, smiles, happiness, naughtiness and innocence into our lives. All of you wanted to see Ekbir and we decided why not, it’s only positivity that comes from you all for him!!!@additemalik," he wrote in the caption.

Indeed, the picture is too cute to handle, Aditi can be seen holding the little munchkin Ekbir in her arms. Ekbir is dressed as little Krishna while mommy Aditi chose to wear a white suit. Both mother and son are all smiles as they pose together for the picture.

Several fans and celebrities from the industry showered their love on the post in the comments section. Aditi’s co-actress from Shararat Shruti Seth was the first one to comment on their picture. She wrote, “OMG!!!!! Look at this baal Gopal Bless you Ekbir”. Actress Jayati Bhatia wrote, "Kaanhaa ke aaj darshan ho gaye..." Aneri Vajani commented, "cuttiieeeeeeeee." Juhi Parmar said, "Finally.. little kanha."

On Tuesday, Aditi also shared a video featuring Ekbir. She wrote in the caption, "With my Krishna who brings so much naughtiness and happiness into my life. His giggles take away all my gloom, his laughter makes life feel so much more beautiful! #HappyJanmasthami #krishna #bubba @ekbirmalik @mohitmalik1113."

Aditi Malik and Mohit Malik had tied the knot on December 1, 2010. On the work front, Mohit Malik was last seen in the show 'Lockdown Ki Love Story'.