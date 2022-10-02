Mere Sai actress Anaya Soni's health condition critical due to kidney failure, needs transplant soon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEANAYASONI Anaya Soni

Mere Sai fame Anaya Soni revealed that she is critical at the moment. The actress revealed she suffered kidney failure and her health condition is serious. She also added that needs to undergo a transplant soon. She is hospitalised in Mumbai. Anaya shared the news with her fans and followers on Instagram with a lengthy statement.

"Doctors are telling that my kidney is failed and I have to go on dialysis... My creatinine have come to 15.76 and haemoglobin is 6.7 ...condition is serious.. I m getting hospitalize in holy spirit Andheri East hospital on Monday .. pray for me guys life has not been a easy journey for me was trying to take it easy by enjoying the present moment ..." but yea time aane wala tha pata tha mujhe .. but this too shall pass .. soon have to go with my kidney transplant .. will apply for kidney post dialysis," she wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Soon after the actor shared the tragic news on her social media, fans seemed worried about her health. "Our prayers are with you wishing you a speedy recovery, Get well soon Buddy," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Get well soon dear." "You r the most brave girl I have came across... get well soon," another fan commented. some also suggested her to get in touch with Sonu sood for help. "Hii you will be alright soon prayers for you.. Please get in touch with sonu sood foundation thy will help you," a comment reads.

Previously in 2021, actor Anaya Soni shared some videos on her Instagram and gave her health updates regarding her kidney failure and asked for financial help from her fans for her treatment.

For the unversed, the actor has worked in Tv serials like 'Mere Sai', 'Naamkaran', 'Adaalat' and the popular crime show 'Crime Patrol'.

--with ANI inputs

