'Mere papa ki death hui hai...', Ankita Lokhande fires back at mother-in-law in Bigg Boss 17

The family week has started in Bigg Boss 17. One family member of each contestant is about to enter the show and will be seen spending quality time with them inside the Bigg Boss house. After about three months, the contestants will get a chance to meet their family members. Ankita Lokhande's mother is the first person to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. A promo shared by Colors' Instagram page shows Vicky Jain's mother entering the Bigg Boss 17 house next. Furthermore, they were seen arguing over Vicky in the show.

Ankita Lokhande expected her mother-in-law to complain about her behavior but instead, she pampered her initially when she entered the house. In the promo, Ankita says, 'Mummy I thought you would scold me', to which Vicky's mother replied asking why she would do that and even asked Ankita not to worry about things. Vicky's mother also made Ankita sit in her lap and pampered her.

It was further shown in the promo that Vicky's mother tells Ankita, 'When you kicked Vicky, Vicky's father immediately called your mother and asked whether you also used to kick your husband in the same way.' Ankita was stunned after hearing this. The actor then fired back at her mother-in-law and said, 'What was the need for me to call mom, my mother is alone there, my father has died, Mama. Please don't tell my parents.'

As soon as the promo was called, Vicky Jain's mother was called out for being toxic towards her daughter-in-law, Ankita. Other users even called her a red flag. 'Ap life main kitne bhi successful ho but sans sans hi hoti hai,' wrote an Insta user. Moreover, this is not for the first that that Ankita's mother-in-law called her out for kicking Vicky Jain during her last visit to the Bigg Boss 17 house, she had raised the same issue and had selectively blamed her for their fights.

