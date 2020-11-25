Mere Dad Ki Dulhan costar Shweta Tiwari mourns Varun Badola’s father's demise: May he rest in peace

Image Source : TWITTER/@JPWAN08 Shweta Tiwari mourns Varun Badola’s father's demise

Veteran actor and Varun Badola's father Vishwa Mohan Badola, who appeared in several television shows, films and was a prominent name in theatre, has passed away due to age-related ailments at 84. According to a source close to the family, the actor died at his residence here on Monday night. Varun Badola took to Instagram to dedicate a heartwarming tribute to his father and said that he was a legend who taught him about life.

Varun wrote, "A lot of people crib about the fact that their kids do not listen to them. Many forget that kids are always watching them. My father never sat me down to teach me anything. He made learning a way of life for me. He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but... follow. If you think that I am a good actor, blame him. If I write, he has to take the onus. If I sing... well if I had just about 1/10th of his singing talent, I would have become a singer. I left Delhi and came to Mumbai because his name was too big in that city to counter. I protested that people judge me, they unduly favour me because I am your son. He promptly told me to go and find my own identity some place else if I thought his name was a hinderance. He told me to always operate out of my comfort zone. He made me a MAN. Not many know that he was a journalist by profession. A master on South East Asian affairs.

Travelled the world twice over. He did more than 400 hundred plays for AIR. He was an actor par excellence. When he sang, time stopped. Make no mistake, THIS MAN WAS A LEGEND. But for me, he was my father. A father who was always watching and always listening. So ladies and gentlemen The Man, The Legend, The Phenomenon has called it a day. But his legacy will stay on forever in various forms. Mr. Vishwa Mohan Badola 1936 - 2020."

Many TV celebrities paid their condolences on Varun's post. The actor's TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Shweta Tiwari also wrote in comment section, "Pls accept my Condolences Varun..May he rest in peace." Shiv Panditt wrote, "Really sorry for your loss Varun."

V M Badola began his professional journey as a journalist but later veered towards performing arts, venturing into theatre in Delhi. He also went on to do more than 400 plays for the national public radio broadcaster All India Radio in his career spanning over five decades. The veteran also featured in several acclaimed films, including Ashutosh Gowariker's "Swades", in which played the role of a village leader.

He reunited with Gowariker for the 2008 period drama "Jodhaa Akbar", featuring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, and also starred in movies like Rajkumar Hirani's "Lage Raho Munna Bhai" and "Jolly LLB 2".

Varun Badola, who featured with V M Badola in TV serial "Aek Chabhi Hai Padoss Mein", said his father never sat him down to teach life lessons and instead led by example.

