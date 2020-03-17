Maya aka Jennifer Winget of Beyhadh 2 inform her fans about coronavirus in an unique way

Popular television actress Jennifer Winget is these days seen playing her most-loved character of Maya in the daily soap Beyhadh 2. Well, now the shooting of all the tv shows have been stopped after a meeting between the film and television bodies and FWICE due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic in the world and the country. The Bollywood, as well as Television celebrities, are taking all the necessary steps to keep the disease at bay and asking fans to stay indoor. In the same manner, Jenny made the best use of her time and shared advisories for her fans on social media but with a twist.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Saraswatichandra actress shared pictures from her old photo shoot along with some 'pun-intended' captions that will not just inform you but will also entertain you. She even advised her fans to adopt a dog who would help them to spend their time at home. Sharing the first photo, Jennifer wrote, "Corona 101: Remember to cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Use a tissue or your sleeve — not your hands — and always throw away the tissue and disinfect your laundry to rid it of any viral infection."

The second photo was captioned at, "Corona 101: Stay indoors! For what it's worth, you deserve this break. It's just a matter of a week (well, only if we adhere) The government cant do everything, if you fail to co-operate. Social distancing cant kill, the virus can. Don't panic, adopt a dog, play with your dog all day. It helps. And as we heal, take note of the earth healing too."

The third and the last picture had a caption which read, "Corona 101: And Donot... I repeat, Donot touch your face, like I am here issuedinpublicinterest #coronago #lifeinthetimeofcorona."

On the professional front, her show has been put to halt like the others till March 31. Along with her, there are Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the show. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series titled Code M.

