MasterChef India Season 7: Vikas Khanna picks an Assam talent, elderly woman astounds the judges | VIDEO

MasterChef India Season 7: The popular food reality show is back with its seventh season. Celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora serve as judges. While Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna have appeared as judges previously, Garima is donning the hat of judge for the first time. She is the first-ever female chef to be a judge on MasterChef India. The first episode aired on January 2, 2023. It received a lot of love from the audience. Now, ahead of the second episode, the makers have released a few promos, and amongst those, one has caught the public's eye. It is doing the rounds on the internet. In the promo, Chef Vikkas Khanna introduces participants on the show with their inspiring stories.

The promo shows chef Vikas Khanna travelling thousands of kilometres to pick a home cook from Assam and bring him on the show as a participant. Khanna apparently discovered him through his Instagram page, according to the promo. The Michelin star visited him at home and tasted the boy's culinary creation. The video also tells the story of an elderly woman who defies notions of her age by surprising judges with her exceptional cooking abilities.

Further, the promo goes on to introduce other participants and their inspiring stories. The glimpse of the episode has piqued the interest of the audience, who are eagerly anticipating seeing the episode.

Meanwhile, the previous season of the popular cooking reality show was won by Abhinas Nayak. This season will see aspiring home cooks from across the country come together to put their culinary skills to the test before some of the best chefs in the country.

The show airs from Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. on SonyLIV and Sony Television.

