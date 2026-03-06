Masterchef India 2026 Winner: Nagpur's brother duo Ajinkya Gandhe and Vikram Gandhe lift trophy

New Delhi:

A season packed with heartwarming tales, gastronomic genius, and memories that will be cherished forever, MasterChef India celebrated the essence of ‘Pride of India’ on Sony Entertainment Television, culminating in a spectacular and emotional grand finale. Officially announcing Nagpur’s brother duo, Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe, as the winners, the coveted trophy and the prestigious Golden Apron were theirs to take home.

First, this season saw a new and exciting Jodi (pairs) concept, with 50 pairs participating in the show, each with their own special bond and cuisine to share with the MasterChef kitchen. The grand finale saw the legendary maestro, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, along with the popular trio of judges, Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar, and Chef Kunal Kapur.

What did the chefs say?

In conversation about being a part of MasterChef India, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor revealed, 'Over the years, MasterChef and I have shared a long-standing relationship, founded on our shared vision, which is to celebrate India’s rich culinary diversity and provide passionate cooks with a national stage. What is unique about this season is that it is an expression of a new, forward-moving, confident, proud, and ambitious India. This season, it’s not just about India finding a winner; it’s about finding two chefs who will rise together from this fantastic platform.'

Chef Vikas Khanna said, 'As this season comes to a close and life returns to its everyday rhythm, the memories we created together will stay with us forever. Every winner carries the MasterChef legacy forward, and I truly hope Vikram and Ajinkya continue to shine and inspire many more.'



Chef Ranveer Brar said, 'MasterChef India has always been more than work, it’s family. Goodbyes are never easy, but I firmly believe the best always wins, and this season was no exception. Vikram and Ajinkya proved that with every dish.'

Chef Kunal Kapur said, 'This season has truly been one of the finest we have witnessed so far. The level of talent, creativity, and resilience displayed by the contestants has set a new benchmark. I have seen the grit in Vikram and Ajinkya’s eyes, and that determination has rightfully earned them this victory. I feel immensely proud to have been part of a journey that celebrated such extraordinary passion and excellence.'

