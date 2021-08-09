Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam dies: Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Joshi & other celebs pay tribute

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam who played the role of Sajjan Singh in the show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya passed away due to multiple organ failure. He was 63. The actor had been suffering from kidney ailment for the last few years and was hospitalised about a week ago. Actor Yashpal Sharma told ANI that he rushed to the hospital after reading reports of Anupam Shyam passing away. "I got to know that he’s no more. So we rushed here & found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead. He was hospitalised for 4 days. He had high blood sugar and used to take injections during shooting of his last film: Actor Yashpal Sharma on Anupam Shyam’s death," read the news agency tweet.

Members of the entertainment industry including Ranvir Shorey, Rajan Shahi also expressed their condolences.

Actor Manoj Joshi, tweeted: "Saddened by the demise of my friend and very talented actor Anupam Shyam ji. We have lost a great man. My deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Rajan Shahi, producer of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, said in a statement, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Anupam Shyamji. May his family get all the strength to sail through these difficult times. I remember when we started with Pratigya season 2, he was extremely happy to work again and play his favourite character Sajjan Singh. He was always so lively and full of enthusiasm and will be remembered for his remarkable performances. May his soul rest in peace."

In 2020, the actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and had started his dialysis. Cine And TV Artists Associated (CINTAA) had appealed on behalf of the actor to provide financial help. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced Rs 20 lakh assistance for the treatment of the actor. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had also come forward for help.