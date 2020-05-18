Manmeet Grewal suicide: Nia Sharma opens up on TV actors not being paid on time

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NIASHARMA90 TV actor Manmeet Grewal suicide: Nia Sharma shares thoughtful post

The death of actor Manmeet Grewal has left the TV industry in shock. Manmeet, who was seen in Aadat Se Majboor, committed suicide in his Navi Mumbai residence on May 16 over non-payment of dues. Now, actress Nia Sharma has come to the forefromt to talk about how several TV actors "haven’t been paid since last year or more with rents and EMIs mounting, work this year clearly being halted indefinitely, everyone’s losing patience somewhere". In a lengthly Instagram post, the Naagin 4 actress remembered Manmeet Grewal and said that his death is "disturbing".

Read Nia Sharma's full statement here:

Not that I knew him, but the news about his suicide owing to his financial crisis is disturbing! (Needless to mention Migrants’ plight in the news everyday)

Now, was he the only one going through it? No! Every living being is. I know many of my friends(Actors) that haven’t been paid since last year or more with rents and EMIs mounting, work this year clearly being halted indefinitely, everyone’s losing patience somewhere.

I know, Producers have bigger risks and problems to deal with .. no clarity on the industry resuming Work any soon ,but still keeping up with the salaries of their huge staff , I totally respect that! Infact would thank them for generating thousands of jobs for us through the years, I could make a better life here.

On that note, I’d just like to make a humble request on behalf of my fellow actors/ friends, other daily wagers that their dues be paid asap especially at a time when they need it the most so that we’re not waking up to more such Suicide Stories a few days or a month later!! I wish to be financially so strong one day that I myself could help people around. I rest my note.

On the work front, Nia Sharma's role in Naagin 4 is highly appreciated by her fans. The show has received many positive reviews since it began. Currently, Naagin 4 is in the middle of some nail-biting episodes that have increased the curiosity among the viewers of the show.

