Mandira Bedi says 'it's a long way to feel normal again,' fans call her strong human

Actress and TV host Mandira Bedi lost her husband filmmaker Raj Kaushal to a heart attack on June 30. He passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Months after the shocking demise the actress, who is slowly getting back to a normal life, says 'it’s a long way to go to feel normal. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Mandira shared a picture collage of herself and her fitness band along with which she penned an inspirational note.

Dropping a post-workout picture of herself, she wrote, "It’s a long way to go to feel normal again. Emotionally, mentally and physically. But I wake up every morning with purpose and aim for as much positivity that I can muster. And in all of this I still practice #gratitude .. because there is always, always something to be grateful for. Have a nice day all of you."

Reacting to the post, her fans and friends were seen cheering her up. They call her 'strong and inspiring human.' Gaurav Gera wrote, "Love." Adil Hussain said, "You are such an inspiration... Lots of love."

"Haven’t known a stronger human than you," read a comment. One of the fans wrote, "I know you didn’t choose for things to be this way but nevertheless the way you handle your life is well beyond inspiring! Thank you for your daily dose of positivity and messages of strength. Prayers for you to get stronger and stronger!"

Meanwhile, on the one-month death anniversary of director Raj Kaushal, his wife and actor Mandira Bedi organised a pooja for him at their residence. Taking to Instagram Story, Mandira had posted a picture, wherein we can see her sitting in the front of havan kund along with her children Vir and Tara. "30th day," she captioned the post with a folded hand emoji. For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack.