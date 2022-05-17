Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah dead? Rumour is rife

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ REALMANDARCHANDWADKAR Mandar Chandwadkar's death rumours is floating on social media

A bizarre rumour has been floating around that claims Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar aka Atmaram Tukaram Bhide is dead. Mandar had to come live on Instagram on Tuesday noon to shoot down rumours. He said his health is well and he is busy shooting for his show.

Mandar in his video addressed his fans and said, "Namaste, How are you all? I hope work is good. I am also at work. But there's news that someone has forwarded, so I thought to come live before people get worried. On social media, rumours spread faster than fire. I just wanted to confirm that I am shooting and enjoying myself. Whoever has spread the false news, I request him to stop it. May God bless him with 'sadbudhi' (wisdom). Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's artists are completely healthy and happy. They plan to do a lot of work in the future for many years and entertain people."

Mandar's video has come as a relief to many who have been on the edge since the rumour of his death surfaced on social media.

Apart from Mandar's death hoax, the news of Shailesh Lodha, who plays the role of Taarak Mehta in the comedy show, quitting after 14 years has left the fans in distress. IndiaTV has learnt that after quitting TMKOC, Shailesh has been shooting for a poetry-based show that will air on Shemaroo TV in June.

As per media reports, Shailesh has not been shooting for the show since last month and he is not keen on returning to the sitcom as he is not happy with the contract and feels that his dates are not being utilised properly. The production house is trying its best to convince him but seems like the actor has taken his decision and is not in a mood to change it.

Recently, Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta have also quit TMKOC. Now, Shailesh is also planning to do the same.