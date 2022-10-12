Thursday, October 13, 2022
     
  Manav Gohil opens up on his bond with his on-screen daughters; 'I am more like a friend to them'

Manav Gohil opens up on his bond with his on-screen daughters; 'I am more like a friend to them'

Manav Gohil, who portrays the ex-husband and father of three daughters of Shweta Tiwari's on-screen character Aparajita, discusses his relationship with his on-screen daughters.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2022 23:28 IST
Manav Gohil shares sweet bond with reel life daughters
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANAVGOHIL Manav Gohil shares sweet bond with reel life daughters

Manav Gohil is one of the most prominent actors in the television industry. Over the years, the actor has garnered unparalleled fame for his roles in serials like Shaadi Mubarak, CID, and several others. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and is an avid social media user. He often shares sneak peeks from his life on his Instagram account. Manav, who is playing Shweta Tiwari's on-screen character Aparajita's ex-husband and father of three daughters, talks about the bond he shares with his on-screen daughters.

He says that being a father, he himself connects with his role: "I must tell you, the father-daughter relationship is the most beautiful relationship. In the show, I am a father of three daughters. I already have got the training to be around daughters because of my 10 years old daughter Zahra. My daughters in the show are just adorable."

Manav is known for his roles in 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', and also participated in a dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 2' and was seen in 'Tenali Rama'.

He further says that he shares a friendly bond with his on-screen daughters."I am more like a friend to my reel life's daughters; we have already bonded really well and have become friends now. They all are very smart and curious kids, they want to learn everything about the Industry, and at the same time, I get to learn a lot from them too. There is no dull day when they are on set," he adds.

Also read: Indian Idol 13: Sharmila Tagore recreates iconic Mere Sapno Ki Rani train scene | Watch video

The show focuses on the life of Aparajita played by Shweta Tiwari, who is a mother of three daughters and Manav is seen as her ex-husband Akshay, while actress Shweta Gulati plays his second wife Mohini. 'Main Hoon Aparajita' airs on Zee TV.

Also read: Ishaan Khatter grooves to Hrithik Roshan's 'Main aisa kyun hoon', says 'impromptu tribute to OG'

