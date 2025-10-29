Mahhi Vij breaks silence on divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali, slams ‘false narratives’ on social media Mahhi Vij has finally addressed ongoing divorce rumours with husband Jay Bhanushali. The couple got married in 2011.

New Delhi:

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have been the talk of the town ever since rumours of separation came into play. While the duo have remained active on social media, they refrained from reacting to reports claiming that the duo have filed for a divorce - until now. Mahhi took to social media and finally broke her silence on divorce speculations.

Though Mahhi didn't accept the social media narratives on her divorce speculations, she didn't deny the news outright.

Mahhi Vij reacts to divorce speculations with Jay Bhanushali

Both Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have refrained from sharing any official statement about their marriage as divorce speculations flood the internet. However, Mahhi slammed a social media post, which contained a source quoting why they are parting ways. In the caption of the Instagram page, the actor wrote, "Don’t post false narratives.ill take legal action against this (sic)." Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THOUGHT FUL)Mahhi Vij reacted to divorce speculations.

How did fans react to Mahhi Vij's comment?

Fans further replied to Mahhi Vij's Instagram comment and wrote, "Please take legal action mam... It's really very disgusting to post this kind of fake news about a happy family." Others heaved a sigh of relief thinking that the rumours of her divorce with Jay are not true.

When Mahhi Vij reacted to divorce rumours

A while back, Mahhi Vij addressed her divorce rumours head-on in an interview with Hauterrfly. When asked about her marriage with Jay Bhanushali, the actor said, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, ‘Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai’. Then somebody else writes, ‘Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai’. They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?”

Reflecting on how society perceives single women, she added, “Here, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. They assume there’s going to be drama now that it’ll turn into a big issue, that the two will start throwing mud at each other. I feel there’s a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live.”

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali got married in 2011 and are proud parents to three children - daughter Tara, born in 2019, and foster children Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took in 2017.