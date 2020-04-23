Image Source : YOUTUBE Mahabharat's last day shoot was an emotional roller-coaster ride for entire team, watch video here

Amid the Mahabharat craze during the coronavirus lockdown, a video of the show's last day shoot has surfaced on the internet and is now going viral for all the emotional reasons. The entire cast of the popular 80's show right from Mukesh Khanna aka Bheeshma to Roopa Ganguly aka Draupadi can be seen in tears while hugging each other in the viral video.Mahabharat is a television series based on the Hindu epic of the same name. The Mahabharat serial cast is huge and it commenced from October 2, 1988, to June 24, 1990, on DD National. Produced by B.R. Chopra and helmed by Ravi Chopra, the much-acclaimed series is back on Doordarshan now. It unfolds the story of the feud between the Pandava princes and their cousins-Kaurava princes. Here's a look at the iconic Mahabharat cast.

Meanwhile, the massive popularity of Ramayan and Mahabharat serials on Doordarshan has prompted the national broadcaster to review the way it picks its entertainment programmes so that people constantly prefer it over private channels, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has said. The Union Minister said the current process, referred as L1 under which work is allotted to the lowest bidder, of programme selection had "destroyed" quality.

The consequent "low quality content" took Doordarshan (DD) down before it saw a revival of sorts with the rerun of 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' serials.

The public broadcaster decided to re-telecast 'Ramayan' on DD National and 'Mahabharat' on DD Bharati during the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, and both serials have been the most watched programmes.

The two serials based on the Hindu epics of the same names had been massively popular when they were first telecast more than three decades ago as well.

