Madhurima Tuli reveals she was bullied in school for poor English, called behenji

TV actress Madhurima Tuli recalled some of her childhood struggles and revealed that she "was bullied a lot" in school for her dressing sense and not being able to speak proper English. “In school, I was bullied a lot. I was from Odisha and then I came to Dehradun. When I went to Dehradun, I really didn’t have a good dressing sense or even speak proper English. People used to talk and girls would comment ‘Arre, kitni behenji hai’, ‘she is so LS (low society)’," Madhurima told The Times of India in an interview,

The actress said those who bullied her later became her friends after she won the Miss Uttaranchal pageant. “But after I became Miss Uttaranchal, they all became my friends. They bullied me a lot. But I think it did me good. I became a confident person,” she said.

Madhurima has starred in television shows such as 24, Kumkum Bhagya, Rang Badalti Odhani and Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. She participated in Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh last year.

Madhurima and Vishal finished as second runners-up in Nach Baliye 9 and came on Bigg Boss 13 as wild card entries.

