Madhuri Dixit and Dance Deewane 3 team provide Shagufta Ali with financial aid of Rs 5 lakhs

The dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 is all set to host actors Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhatr and Mrunal Thakur in the upcoming episodes over the weekend. Comedian Bharti Singh is also back as the host. While the presence of these stars will surely add fun to the show, the fans will also get teary-eyed with veteran actress Shagufta Ali's life story. Recently, the actress had opened up on the hardships she has been facing for the last four years. The actress revealed that she has sold her car and jewellery to run the gh\house and pay medical bills for herself and her mother.

Shagufta Ali will make a special appearance on Dance Deewane 3. The channel shared a promo of the upcoming episode in which the veteran actress can be seen sharing about her struggles. Her story makes everyone emotional, even Bharti Singh gets teary-eyed. The video shows judge Madhuri Dixit walking up to the veteran actress to console her. Further, Madhuri can be seen handing over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Shagufta Ali on behalf of the whole team of Dance Deewane.

Talking to ETimes, Shagufta Ali revealed that she has been struggling for the last four years. While she managed to keep things going for the first 1-2 years, the last years have been hard for her with no work due to Covid pandemic. She said, "I started facing issues in the last 4 years as work reduced. There was less work, so somehow I tried to manage things on my own by selling off my car and jewellery. I somehow managed to handle things in the first 2/3 years but now in the last 1 year things have been very difficult as I have exhausted all my savings. Honestly, initially I didn’t want to ask for help so I thought whatever I have let me sell that and once I get work, things will get back to normal."

"But things got from bad to worse because of the pandemic. For me it has been a case of Man proposes and God disposes. For everyone else they are facing lockdown for the last one year but for me it is going on for the last 4 years. Jitni buri haalat logon ko last ek saal mein hui hai utni buri Meri 4 saal se hui hai," she added.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur will be seen promoting their upcoming film Toofan on Dance Deewane 3. The duo will interact with the contestants and enjoy the performances. Also, contestants will pay a tribute to Milkha Singh and Farhan will be seen getting emotional.

Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Dr. Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) and ROMP Pictures (Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra).

The film is scheduled to release on 16 July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories.