Luv Kush fame Swapnil Joshi's children refused to believe it's him on screen

Swapnil Joshi started his career as a child actor on TV with the mythological show Luv Kush in 1989, followed by Shri Krishna in 1993.

May 15, 2020
Swapnil Joshi
Swapnil Joshi is enjoying the re-runs with his children

Actor Swapnil Joshi is enjoying the re-runs of the mythological shows "Uttar Ramayan" and "Shri Krishna", where he was a child artiste, but he says his children refuse to believe that they are watching their father! The actor started his career as a child actor on TV with the mythological show "Luv Kush" in 1989, followed by "Shri Krishna" in 1993. How are his children reacting to see their father on TV? "They refuse to believe that it's me on screen. I was nine or 10 at that time," Swwapnil laughed.

Talking about watching the re-run of his own show Swapnil said: "The lockdown takes a toll on the people and everyone needs their calm. Nothing calms you more than shows like 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat' and 'Shri Krishna'. There is nobody in the world who doesn't know about Lord Ram and Krishna."

Mentioning how he feels to see his old shows, the actor said: "This is an amazing opportunity for everyone to relive their childhoods, including me! Personally, I am enjoying the re-runs with my children."

