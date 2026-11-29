Love Gill's journey on Bigg Boss 20 has come to an end. Salman Khan announced her eviction during Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, leaving fellow contestants ScoutOP and Aamrapali Dubey emotional. The elimination came three weeks before the reality show's finale, as Love was asked to leave the house through a special tunnel without bidding goodbye to the other contestants.

Love Gill eliminated from Bigg Boss 20

During the episode, Salman Khan reprimanded ScoutOP over his remarks about Love Gill and also pulled up Gullu for discussing her. For the unversed, during Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman showed the housemates a clip of ScoutOP and Gullu talking about Love. He called their conversation the "most disgusting" conversation.

Before announcing the eviction, Salman Khan called Gullu, Kanika Mann and Love Gill for a task. The three contestants were given detonators and asked to press them to find out who would be leaving the house.

As the task progressed, Love Gill's detonator eventually burst, confirming her elimination from the show. She was then asked to leave the house through the designated tunnel with dignity, without saying anything to her fellow housemates.

After Salman Khan announced Love Gill's elimination, ScoutOP and Aamrapali Dubey were seen getting emotional. However, viewers will have to wait until the next episode to see how the other housemates react to her eviction and her departure from the show.

Chitrangda Singh and Apoorva Lakhia appear on Bigg Boss 20

The episode also featured Maatrubhumi actor Chitrangda Singh and director Apoorva Lakhia, who joined Salman Khan on the show to promote their upcoming film. During their appearance, Chitrangda announced the names of three contestants who had secured their places in the house and were safe from eviction. They were Mahhi Vij, Aamrapali Dubey and ScoutOP.

Who were nominated for eviction this week?

Six contestants were nominated for eviction in Week 12 of Bigg Boss 20. The list included Mahhi Vij, Aamrapali Dubey, ScoutOP, Gullu, Kanika Mann and Love Gill.

With Love's elimination, the competition inside the house has become more intense, especially with just three weeks remaining in the show's journey.

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Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan lashes out at ScoutOP over Love Gill remarks, says he has 'destroyed' her reputation