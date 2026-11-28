The Bigg Boss 20 house is creating buzz ahead of Weekend Ka Vaar, with speculation surrounding this week's eviction. Reports on social media have suggested that Love Gill, aka Lovepreet Kaur Gill, has been eliminated from Salman Khan's reality show. While the news has not been officially confirmed, fans and viewers have started reacting to the reports on X (formerly Twitter).

Is Love Gill evicted from Bigg Boss 20?

According to updates circulating on social media on November 28, Love Gill has reportedly been evicted from the Bigg Boss 20 house. The official X handle of The Khabri shared an update about her elimination, writing, "#LoveGill Eliminated from the house."

However, the show's makers and channel are yet to officially confirm her exit.

Internet reacts to reports of Love Gill's eviction from Bigg Boss 20

Several social media users reacted to the reports of Love Gill's elimination from the reality show. While some expressed happiness over the news, others were disappointed with her reported exit. One X user wrote, "Best news of the day (sic)." Another added, "Really now season will be boring (sic)."

Who are the nominated contestants this week?

Love Gill is among the six contestants nominated for eviction in Week 12 of Bigg Boss 20. The other five contestants facing the audience's votes are ScoutOP, Kanika Mann, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), Mahhi Vij and Aamrapali Dubey.

The nominations were announced following a task in Episode 80, which aired on November 24. ScoutOP, meanwhile, was already nominated for the entire season as punishment announced by Bigg Boss in an earlier episode.

The audience will have to wait until Sunday (November 29) to know the final decision, which is expected to be revealed during Weekend Ka Vaar, hosted by Salman Khan. Until the makers or the channel make an official announcement, Love Gill's eviction remains unconfirmed.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20?

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 20 airs daily at 9 pm on JioHotstar. It is also broadcast on Colors TV at 10.30 pm, following its digital release. Weekend Ka Vaar episodes air every Saturday and Sunday, with host Salman Khan interacting with the housemates.

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Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP talks about his bond with Love Gill; recalls her care and regrets wasting time on her