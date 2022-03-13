Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KANGANARANAUT Lock Upp: After Swami Chakrapani, THIS contestant gets eliminated from Kangana Ranaut's reality show

Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' has been raising the eyebrows of many, all thanks to its controversial contestants. Every day there is a topic of discussion that leads to an argument or a fight. Just last week, we saw Godman Swami Chakrapani walking out of the show. Well now it's time for another elimination and the same has already taken place. Yes, that's true! The latest episode of Ekta Kapoor's show has witnessed the eviction of none other than political analyst and entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawalla. As soon as his name was announced, he was given an opportunity to save a nominated contestant. He took the name of Saisha Shinde with whom he has developed a close bond.

Tehseen got nominated after his name was entered in the charge sheet by his fellow teammates -- Shivam Sharma, Saisha Shinde, Sara Khan and Nisha Rawal. Not only this but during the latest episode, the host Kangana addressed the issue of Tehseen not getting involved with his team members. Not only this but she even questioned his indifference and asked him why he never took charge and led them.

The actress even called Tehseen the least engaging contestant of Lock Upp as she said, "You have the least engagement in the show."

Apart from this, Tehseen recently opened up about his life's secret. It all happened when Kangana asked Tehseen that you can save one person from nomination this week on the show. But for that she puts the condition that he has to share a secret about him in front of everyone. Tehseen opted to share a secret and save Saisha from nomination.

Tehseen told that once he had to sign a contract and had to sleep with a big industrialist's wife. "I slept with a big industrialist's wife for one whole night" because her husband requested that he sleep with his wife.

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. It has celebs like-- Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, and Saisha Shinde locked up with basic amenities.