Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ALTBALAJI Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma calls himself 'Iron Man & Thanos' of the season, creates love angle with Sara Khan

Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' began with a bang almost a week ago and has been ever since entertaining the fans. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, it is streaming on digital platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji and has 16 celebrities as contestants. Just from the first day, the show began with a number of fights among contestants. And now it seems another one will be seen happening soon between none other than Splitsvilla fame Shivam Sharma and controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui. Not only this but the audience will also see a special bond developing between Shivam and Sara Khan.

Shivam never misses an opportunity to impress her by reciting his shayaris and putting effort into it. Meanwhile, Sara has also started to develop feelings for him, they talk about their lives on a daily basis, share very intimate stories and have been there for each other since day one. Sara also quoted: "Shivam is very cute!" while having a discussion with Tehseen Poonawalla.

In fact, last night, Shivam made a heart-shaped paper art for Sara with her name written inside. When Sara woke up and saw it, she called him "crazy" and told him to sleep.

Coming back to the real drama, it will unfold when Munawar will be seen trolling Shivam Sharma after he compared himself to Marvel characters Iron Man and Thanos. The promo was shared by the makers on Instagram which shows everyone laughing over Munawar's comments leaving Shivam fuming in anger.

See it here:

Well, looking at the promos, it will be exciting to watch how their relationship turns out to be in the coming episodes. Not only this but whether or not Shivam will take revenge from Munawar will also be an exciting angle.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra mad way into the show as the jailor. On Wednesday night, Karan shared a new promo of the show, in which he can be seen dressed up as the jailor. "When the queens call upon, you suit up and arrive!! Iss bada** jail mein aane waala hai ek badass toofan, aap bhi aana," he captioned the post.

Speaking of the promo, it opened with Karan announcing, "Sharaft kis chidiya ka naaam hai, lagta hai ye sab bhool gae hain, yaad dilane ka waqt aa gaya hai (It seems these people have forgotten what courtesy and good manners are, it is time to remind them)."

Currently, the celebs who are the qaidis inside the Lock Upp include names of-- Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Siddharth Sharma, Babita Phogat, Anjali Arora, Tehseen Poonawalla, Nisha Rawal, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Sara Khan, Shivam, Munawar and Saisha Shinde.