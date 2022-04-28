Follow us on Image Source : FILE Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui becomes the second finalist of Kangana Ranaut's show, do you know who's first?

Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut, which began a few months back is finally heading towards its finale. The fight has become quite tough considering the growing popularity of the contestants. Well, previously Shivam Sharma became the first finalist of the show. And now the name of the second contestant entering the show's finale has been announced and he is none other than the stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. After Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah went into the charge sheet, the fight was left between Munawar and others like-- Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, and Payal Rohatgi. They were provided with the task of finding a tunnel that would lead them to a secret room. The one winning the same would enter the finale week.

The four of them entered the tunnel and managed to make it to the secret room. However, Payal came last so she was asked to leave. While the other three were given puzzles that would lead them to the next level. After a lot of debate and fights, Munawar won. Both Poonam and Saisha got angry with him because of the things he said.

After winning the task, Munawar spoke to the camera and said, "Teen chabhiyo ne mera game bajaya tha maine tod ke rakh diya sabko." Meanwhile, Poonam was heard saying, "Mujhe bhar bhar ke votes aye to is baar jab t-shirt utarungi, shayad bra bhi na ho."

In the recent episodes, Anjali who happens to be quite close to Munawar met with her mother who entered the show to motivate her. During the episode, she asked her to play her game and not listen to anyone else. Her mother even suggested keeping a distance from him as she said, "Munawar se doori banake rakh, sari teri voting usko ja rhi h dosti ke usse."

For those unversed, 'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.