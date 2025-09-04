List of Ashish Kapoor's girl friends! Actor was arrested on rape charges in Pune TV actor Ashish Kapoor was arrested by the police in a rape case on Wednesday. Read further to know everything about the actor.

New Delhi:

TV actor Ashish Kapoor was arrested on Wednesday, September 3, in Pune on charges of rape. A woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted in her bathroom during a party in Delhi last month. The two met on Instagram. The police searched for Kapoor from Delhi to Goa and then Pune.

What is the whole matter?

The woman claimed that the incident was recorded, but no video was found. CCTV footage and witnesses show that Kapoor and the victim entered the washroom, while the rest remained outside. Later, the victim revealed that Kapoor's friend's wife hit her. Police said that the wife had called PCR.

Who is Ashish Kapoor?

Born on October 17, 1984, Ashish Kapoor is 40 years old. He has appeared in TV shows like 'Shhh... Phir Koi Hai', 'Sasural Simar Ka 2', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Saath Phere - Saloni Ka Safar', 'Saraswatichandra' and 'Molkki: Rishton Ki Agnipariksha'. He rose to fame with his role of Uday in 'Dekha Ek Khwaab'.

Ashish dated Preeyal Gor

Ashish was previously in the news for his personal life. He dated 'Dekha Ek Khwaab' co-star Preeyal Gor at the age of 18. However, their relationship ended after the show went off air. Kapoor later revealed that despite the breakup, they remain friends and are in touch.

Another relationship ended on a bad note

Ashish later dated producer Pearl Grey and the couple got engaged in April 2021, even getting a 'Maut Humen Juda Na Kare' tattoo. They split after being together for over a year. They fell in love on the sets of 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2'.

Ashish Kapoor was also in a relationship with European girl, Ilda Kroni.

