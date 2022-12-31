Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: Why Swami Ramdev's episode prompted Pramod Mahajan to call Rajat Sharma?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Swami Ramdev appeared on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat

Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma is back with his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat. But before the viewers meet the new guests, India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma is here to reveal some momentous backstage incidents. For instance, when Swami Ramdev appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, the episode went on to become a huge hit. It gained so much traction that Pramod Mahajan gave a call to the host. But why did he do that? Find out!

In the initial days, before Swami Ramdev became the household name that he is today, Rajat Sharma invited him to his show. He was intrigued to know about him as the Yog Guru was gaining quite a following. As Swami Ramdev and Rajat Sharma got candid. the episode went on to become extremely popular. Soon after it was aired on television, politician Pramod Mahajan gave a call to Rajat Sharma saying that while the host always manages to get loud cheers from the audience for his questions, it is for the first time that he saw the audience enjoying the guest's answers too.

Rajat Sharma has shared more of such anecdotes and behind the scene stories that happened during the three decades long journey of Aap Ki Adalat on 'Legends of Aap Ki Adalat'.

Latest Entertainment News