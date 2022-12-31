Saturday, December 31, 2022
     
New-year-theme
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: Why Swami Ramdev's episode prompted Pramod Mahajan to call Rajat Sharma?

Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: Why Swami Ramdev's episode prompted Pramod Mahajan to call Rajat Sharma?

Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma, the host of Aap Ki Adalat, will be sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the popular Indian television show. Here's what he shared about Swami Ramdev's episode.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: December 31, 2022 22:45 IST
Swami Ramdev appeared on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Swami Ramdev appeared on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat

Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma is back with his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat. But before the viewers meet the new guests, India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma is here to reveal some momentous backstage incidents. For instance, when Swami Ramdev appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, the episode went on to become a huge hit. It gained so much traction that Pramod Mahajan gave a call to the host. But why did he do that? Find out!

In the initial days, before Swami Ramdev became the household name that he is today, Rajat Sharma invited him to his show. He was intrigued to know about him as the Yog Guru was gaining quite a following. As Swami Ramdev and Rajat Sharma got candid. the episode went on to become extremely popular. Soon after it was aired on television, politician Pramod Mahajan gave a call to Rajat Sharma saying that while the host always manages to get loud cheers from the audience for his questions, it is for the first time that he saw the audience enjoying the guest's answers too. 

Rajat Sharma has shared more of such anecdotes and behind the scene stories that happened during the three decades long journey of  Aap Ki Adalat on 'Legends of Aap Ki Adalat'. 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News