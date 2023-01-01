Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: When Sunny Deol didn't want Rajat Sharma to ask Dharmendra about Hema Malini

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dharmendra along with Sunny Deol to Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat

Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma will be back with his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat with new guests and sets of questions. But before he brings his guests to the witness box, the show's host has some major revelations to the loyalists of Aap Ki Adalat. During the special show, he revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has once warned him of Sunny Deol's anger. Also, he shared that Sunny has immense respect for his father Dharmendra.

Sunny Deol loves and respects his father

Rajat Sharma shared that when Dharmendra was invited to the show, Sunny Deol told the former that he will be accompanying his father. Adding to this, India TV Editor-in-Chief said, "Sunny requested me, not to ask any question about Hema Malini, as he really cared for Dharmendra." Also, Rajat Sharma shared that Sunny Deol loves his father way too much and the respect he has for his father, is unbelievable.

Watch to know what else, Rajat Sharma told about Sunny and Dharmendra's relationship and Shah Rukh Khan's equation with the Darr actor.

Rajat Sharma has shared many more such incidents on Aap Ki Adalat special show -- Legends of Aap Ki Adalat.

