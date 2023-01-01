Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: When Rajat Sharma reveals what happened when he invited megastar Dilip Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajat Sharma's wish to invite Dilip Kumar to Aap Ki Adalat

Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma is back with his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat. But before he brings his guests to the witness box, the show's host has some major revelations to the audience of Aap Ki Adalat. For instance, when Rajat Sharma went to megastar Dilip Kumar's house to invite him to Aap Ki Adalat. Know what did he say.

Narrating the whole incident Rajat Sharma shared that he is a big fan of Dilip Kumar, he has watched 'Mughal-E-Azam' about 200 times. So he always wanted to invite the legendary actor to Aap Ki Adalat. The moment he entered Dilip Kumar's house, he was flabbergasted witnessing the ambiance of the actor's house. The way Dilip Kumar entered wearing a white shirt and pants and asked "how are you?", that voice is itself an institution.

Watch to know why Rajat Sharma was not able to shoot the interview with his favorite Dilip Kumar.

Rajat Sharma has shared many more such incidents on Aap Ki Adalat special show -- Legends of Aap Ki Adalat.

