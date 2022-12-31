Legends of Aap Ke Adalat: Why did Shah Rukh Khan tell Rajat Sharma that he 'hates' him?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TEAMSRKFC Shah Rukh Khan and Rajat Sharma posing together

Legends of Aap Ke Adalat: Rajat Sharma has brought back the iconic show Aap Ki Adalat with new guests. but before he brings new celebrities to his witness box, he has treated the loyalists of the three decade long running show to some behind the scene stories. During the special show, he shared with the audience an interesting anecdote bout Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar.

India TV Editor in Cheif recalled one of his first meetings with the Badshah of Bollywood. His film, Baazigar, has just released when the two first crossed each other's paths. While SRK knew Rajat Sharma, the latter couldn't recognize him just yet. It is at the airport that Shah Rukh walked to Rajat Sharma and said that he hates him. Taken by surprise, the host asked him why would he say something like that to him.

Keeping up the wit that SRK is known for, he told Rajat Sharma that from a distance he saw a cleaning staff speaking to him politely and asking him to shift a little, whereas, when the same person came to SRK, he was abruptly told, 'Ae Shah Rukh side ho!'. As the host recalled the incident he couldn't help but have a hearty laugh.

Rajat Sharma has shared many more such incidents on Aap Ki Adalat special show -- Legends of Aap Ki Adalat.

