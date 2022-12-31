Legends of Aap Ke Adalat: When Salman Khan told Rajat Sharma 'Sir kamaal kar diya'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAJATSHARMALIVE · Rajat Sharma and Salman Khan in a candid moment

India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma will be back on screen with his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat. The new episodes will air from Saturday, January 7 at 10 pm. While we eagerly wait for our favorite celebrities to appear and face tough questions from him, we look back at one of the most trending and popular episodes from his show. It featured one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, Salman Khan. He faced all the charges and was 'acquitted' by the 'Janta Ki Adalat' in 2019.

Rajat Sharma recalled how Salman walked onto the stage, looking all buffed. Sharma said Salman assured him that he will answer all questions posed to him. Salman fulfilled his promise. Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' was his most candid self on Aap Ki Adalat. Sharma said that Salman answered all the questions regarding his professional and personal life and controversies with grace and later came up to him, hugged him, and said , "Sir kamaal kar diya."

You can watch the full Aap Ki Adalat episode with Salman Khan here.

Aap Ki Adalat has been iconic in more ways than one. Over its 30-year journey with over 1100 episodes aired, it has seen over 190 celebrity guests including the President of India, Prime Minister of India, Defence Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of various states and entertainment industry stars.

