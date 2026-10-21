Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wraps up after 450 episodes, Ektaa Kapoor and Smriti Irani pen emotional notes

Producer Ektaa Kapoor and actor-politician Smriti Irani have bid an emotional farewell to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which aired its final episode on October 20. The popular family drama, a sequel to the iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has come to an end after 450 episodes, marking the end of Tulsi and Mihir's latest chapter on television.

Following the finale, Ektaa and Smriti took to Instagram to share their feelings about the show and revisit some memorable moments from their time on set.

Ektaa Kapoor shares emotional post

Ektaa Kapoor on Tuesday shared a video featuring glimpses from the show's journey over the years. Reflecting on the show, the producer revealed that it was initially planned for 167 episodes but eventually went on to complete 450 episodes.

For her caption, Ektaa wrote, "Last ep of Kyuki today! Some goodbyes are hard but there is love in my heart for Kyuki forever. It’s made me who I am. It’s time to say bye to the show that we were to do for 167 eps but ended up doing for 450 eps. Love always for my Kyuki. Until we meet again."

Smriti Irani looks back on the journey

Smriti Irani, who returned as Tulsi Virani in the sequel, also shared a behind-the-scenes video following the show's conclusion. Reflecting on the experience, she described it as an emotional roller coaster.

In her caption, she wrote, "It was nothing short of a roller coaster of emotions. Memories made, stories revisited, and new chapters woven into a journey that explored both familiar and uncharted flavours of life. The heart never tired, the mind kept pace, and the soul stirred with every twist and turn."

She also added, "And somewhere in that beautiful churn of emotions, nostalgia and new beginnings, we created little pieces of history that will be cherished long after the curtains fall. Until our stories find each other again…"

How did Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 end?

For the unversed, the final episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which aired on October 20, saw Tulsi and Mihir, played by Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, expose Mandira's lies and her plan to take over Shantiniketan, the Virani family's home and ended with the burning of Ravana's effigy.

The show concluded with the Virani family celebrating Diwali together, while the song Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain played in the background.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 premiered on Star Plus and JioHotstar on July 29, 2025. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the sequel brought back the nostalgia associated with the original series, which first aired in 2000.

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Smriti Irani shares video from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's final shoot, looks back at Tulsi's return