‘Kyunki 2 made me cry like a baby’: Smriti Irani returns as Tulsi, fans get emotional Read further to know what social media users are saying about Smriti Irani's show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'.

New Delhi:

One of the most iconic shows in the history of the Indian television industry, Ektaa Kapoor's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' premiered on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, on Star Plus and JioHotstar. The soap opera marks the comeback of a renowned television actress and former Union Minister, Smriti Irani, as Tulsi Mihir Virani.

Social media users who have watched the first episode of the television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' have shared their views on the X platform, formerly Twitter. Read on to find out what netizens are saying about this family drama show.

Internet reacts: Why fans are crying watching Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi again

Taking to the X handle, users felt nostalgic after hearing the iconic title track of the show. One user wrote, I was crying like a baby..so many memories with this title track..Also, Iconic saas bahu duo savita nd tulsi..Family values nd bgm #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi2 Original original hota hai boss." Another added, "Feeling nostalgic watching the show again."

Another user thanked Balaji Telefilms, Smriti Irani and Ektaa Kapoor for bringing back the show. He wrote, "Mummy papa n sab ke ke face pe woh khushi dekhkar samajh gaya – nostalgia isn’t just a word, it’s a feeling. Thank you Balaji Thank you @smritiirani @EktaaRKapoor."

One Twitter user added, "Who would've thought? After 25 YEARS, we're watching Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi all over again! Some things don’t age… they become LEGENDS."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 cast

Besides Smriti Irani, the television show features the old cast members, including Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth and Ketavi Dave. However, the new artists who can be seen in this soap opera are Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh, and Ankit Bhatia.

