Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Know season 2's premiere date and time slot here Ever since the announcement of the sequel to 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' was made, the TV audience has been excited to witness the same magic again.

The famous TV show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', which had captivated the audience for years, is now returning with a sequel. Earlier, rumours suggested that this show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, would star Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in the lead roles. If media reports are to be believed, actress-turned-politician Smriti has started shooting for the most-awaited show. Let's know when the series can go on air.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 release date

According to India Forum's report, 'The poster shoot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has been done and the promo shoot will take place in the next few days, possibly in the first week of June.' On the release date, the source told the portal, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will release on the same date as it was released in 2000, i.e. on July 3, and its time slot will also be the same.'

Smriti Irani is back

Smriti Irani has started shooting for the upcoming season of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', the shoot began amid tight security. The phones of Amar Upadhyay, Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor were reportedly taken at the gates. Not only this, but the use of phones by other crew members is also completely banned on the TV set. Smriti is also being escorted with Z-plus security, and everyone on the set will have to follow the prescribed strict safety protocols. Apart from this, Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna can be seen in cameos. However, nothing has been made official by the makers yet.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi had a long run from July 3, 2000 to November 6, 2008. Smriti played Tulsi and the role of Mihir was played Amar in the show. It was one of the most popular performances, which had a fan base for many years.

