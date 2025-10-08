This Bigg Boss 19 contestant acted in Pakistani film featuring Humayun Saeed, Kubra Khan Kunickaa Sadanand, the Bigg Boss 19, who is also a singer, producer, advocate and social activist other than being an actress has also acted in a Pakistani film. Read further to know its details in this article.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 is generating a lot of buzz and unlike last two three seasons, the current edition of the reality show is capturing the attention of TV as well as OTT audiences. With a season full of actors and influencers, Bigg Boss 19 contestants each statements are being reviwed by audiences.

And in the era of bringing up old videos of Bigg Boss participants, another video is garnering attention featuring Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand. The video is from a Pakistani film called Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

Kunickaa Sadanand's Pakistani film scene goes viral

A video is going viral online from the film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 featuring Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan in lead roles. In the film Kunickaa played the role of Kubra's on-screen mother. Moreover, Indian actor Kanwaljit Singh, who was last seen in Sanya Malhotra's Mrs was also in the Pakistani film, in the role of Kunickaa's on-screen husband.

It is significant to note that the 2018 film was originally scheduled to be shot in India, however, due to tensions following the 2016 Uri attack, plans were canceled. The film was released on Eid al-Adha and proved to be a major box office hit.

Other than Kubra and Humayun, the film also features Ahmed Ali Butt, Fahad Mustafa, Mawra Hocane, Sohail Ahmed, Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat and Hamza Ali Abbasi in supporting roles as well as cameos.

Kunickaa Sadanand's Bollywood career

Kunickaa made her debut in 1988 with the film Kabristaan. In the 90s, she worked in hit films like Beta, Khiladi, Gumrah, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Page 3 and Nanu Ki Jaanu. She is often known for her negative and bold roles. She also worked as a producer and associate producer on Marathi films like Ventilator, Sarvan and Kay Re Rascala.

Kunickaa also worked with Salman Khan in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Hum Saath Saath Hain, about which they also spoke about on Bigg Boss 19 premiere night.

Kunickaa Sadanand has also worked in TV shows

In addition to films, she has also worked in TV serials such as Swabhimaan, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Dilliwali Thakur Girls. She is also a pop singer and has released three music albums, Lakhon Mein Ek (1996), Kunika (2002) and Jumbish (2006).

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal caught lying about her age, old YouTube video clears the air