Television actor Sanjay Gagnani and his wife, actress Poonam Preet, are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child on Saturday, November 28, coinciding with their fifth wedding anniversary. They shared the happy news with fans through a series of pictures from their maternity photoshoot on social media. The announcement has received congratulatory messages from their friends, colleagues and fans.

Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet announce pregnancy on 5th anniversary

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the couple offered a glimpse of their special moment. In the photographs, Poonam was seen flaunting her baby bump while Sanjay posed beside her. For the photoshoot, the couple twinned in white outfits. One of the pictures features their pet dogs.

For the caption, the couple wrote, "Five years of writing our love story… and now, God has given us a ‘little’ reason to turn the page (sic)." Take a look:

Celebrities congratulate the couple

Soon after the announcement, several television celebrities and their industry friends extended their wishes to the couple. Actress Sayantani wrote, "Congrats and god bless." Actors Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben also showered love on their post, while Pooja Banerjee commented, "Oh my my congratulations."

Sanjay's Kundali Bhagya co-stars, including Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjuum Faakih, Abhishek Kapoor, Twinkle Vasisht and Mansi Srivastava, also congratulated the couple.

A look at Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet's relationship

For the unversed, Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet tied the knot on November 28, 2021, in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony attended by their family members and close friends. The couple had been dating for a long time before getting married. Their pregnancy announcement on their fifth wedding anniversary has made the occasion even more special.

Sanjay Gagnani's work front

Sanjay Gagnani is best known for portraying Prithvi Malhotra in the television show Kundali Bhagya. He has also appeared in shows such as Naagin 6, Aahat, CID, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka. On the work front, he recently featured in the music video Na Bole Tum Na Bolu Ma and has an OTT project titled HotSpot in the pipeline.

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