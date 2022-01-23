Kundali Bhagya's Mansi Srivastava marries Kapil Tejwani; Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar attend wedding | pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANSI SRIVASTAVA Kundali Bhagya's Mansi Srivastava marries Kapil Tejwani; Surbhi Chandna & others attend wedding

Popular television actress Mansi Srivastava, known for portraying the character of Sonakshi Raichand in Kundali Bhagya married her longtime boyfriend Kapil Tejwani in a grand wedding as per Hindu traditions. She was accompanied by her close friends from the industry including Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nehalaxmi Iyer, and Kunal Jaisingh gaming many others.

Mansi's Ishqbaaaz co-star Shrenu Parikh broke the news of her friend Mansi's wedding on her Instagram handle as she shared a series of pictures from her D-day. Sharing some adorable pictures, Shrenu wrote, "Yeh lo… khol di yaadon ki tijori! (Here, I have opened the box of memories). Just saying… so many people are missing in the pictures because we got busy in enjoying the wedding so much! It was a dream wedding for each one of us! Here’s to a happily ever after @dearmansi @visualsbykapil"

Mansi's other co-star from Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi Chandna, also shared pictures of herself with the bride from the wedding."From Ms to Mrs Finally, she wrote in the caption.

Mansi's Kundali Bhagya co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar also attended the wedding.

Mansi and Kapil's wedding was followed by a lavish reception.

Mansi also shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Till death do us apart and till death do us Party."

Take a look at the pictures from the special day:

Mansi started her career in television in 2012 with the show Suvreen Guggal-Topper of The Year. She became a household name with her role as Bhavya in Ishqbaaaz. Meanwhile, Kapil is a photographer by profession. Previously, she was briefly engaged to fellow actor Mohit Abrol in 2016 but the engagement was called off and the couple called it quits in 2017.