Kundali Bhagya actor Anjum Fakih is in love, shares what is her WhatsApp display picture

TV actress Anjum Fakih, who plays the role of Srishty in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya, has confessed that she is in love. The actress interacted with her fans through a 'Ask Me questions' session on Instagram. From talking about her favorite actors to her WhatsApp Display pictures, Anjum shared many secrets from her personal life. The actress said, "Ask me anything you want and I will choose few interesting questions to answer them honestly... Never done this before... This is exciting for me."

Anjum Fakih's fans asked her about her favorite actors to which she replied, "Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr and Will Smith." One fan also asked her if she is in love. To this, she said, 'Yes I am.' However, when the fans asked who is it, the actress said that it is a secret she will never tell. talking about her WhatsApp display picture, Anjum shared that it is a shayari that reads, "Galib ne ye sochkar tod di maala... Gin kar kyun naam lu uska jo behisab deta hai."

Anjum Fakih also revealed that she auditioned for the roles of Preeta and Srishty in Kundali Bhagya and after look test, she was finalized for Srishty. When a fan asked, "how much it is difficult for a middle class person with no godfather and achieving the height of success?", she said, "I believe am still not successful... it;s subjective... It's not difficult at all if you are focused and you strive hard to achieve what's best for you... I followed my heart and my passion... And here I am giving answers to you."

Actress Anjum Fakih parted ways with her boyfriend Kettan Singh in August 2020 after being in a relationship for one year. It was said that incompatibility led to a lot of issues between them and they decided to end it.