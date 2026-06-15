Kumkum Bhagya to Wagle Ki Duniya: A look at Sanchita Ugale's most popular TV shows

New Delhi:

Sanchita Ugale, a popular TV actress, died by suicide at her home on the evening of June 14. She was 22. Ugale was a popular face in the world of TV. She was also a part of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Sanchita Ugale's TV shows and films

Sanchita Ugale built a diverse body of work across television and films in a relatively short span of time. As per IMDb, she was seen as Sukoon in the TV series Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi (2025) and played Tara Rani (15 years old) in Chhaava (2025). On television, she appeared in Saajan Ghar, as Diya in Kumkum Bhagya, featuring in 314 episodes, and essayed the role of Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya across 17 episodes between 2023 and 2024. Her credits also include Silence 2, where she played Young Girl 1 under the name Sanchita Machhindra Ugale, along with appearances in Crime Patrol: 48 Hours as Kiara Hegde/Alia and Crimes Aaj Kal as Supriya.

What is known about Sanchita Ugale's death so far?

According to reports, Sanchita Ugale's younger sister, Anjali, stepped out of the house at around 5:30 pm on Sunday, leaving Sanchita alone at home. It is alleged that during this time, the actress died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree.

She was rushed to the Municipal Corporation's Tulinj Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The exact reason behind her death is yet to be determined. Achole Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are currently investigating the case. Sanchita lived with her parents and her 15-year-old sister in Achole village, Nalasopara East.

Also read: Sanchita Ugale dies: Here's what the TV actor shared less than 24 hours before her death

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)