Kumkum Bhagya star Shikha Singh faces backlash online for her latest photoshoot

Kumkum Bhagya fame Shikha Singh who played the character of Aaliya in the popular daily soap is facing a lot of heat online after she posted a topless picture on her Instagram. The 35 years old actress had recently welcomed a baby girl and is currently on a break.

Shikha enjoys a loyal fan base on social media but her recent post did not go down too well with the netizens. In the picture, she can be seen lying down on the bed and covering her front with a pillow. It seems like she is flaunting her toned arms.

Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, "Theme of the night was Red"

However her friends from the industry showered their love on the post, some of the users trolled her. Actress Ashita Dhawan dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Sriti Jha wrote, "Ab Mai ghar aajau?" The trolls commented, “Ma'am, at least we didn't expect this from you”, “Didn't expected this”, "Ye expect nhi kiya tha apse," followed by other comments as well.

Shikha Singh is an avid social media user and she keeps her fans updated with her life happenings. Shikha's picture of her breastfeeding on social media created a lot of buzz on the internet. She captioned it as, “We live in a society where a mother catches less hell for giving her toddler a coke than she does for giving her toddler Breastmilk. I am working to change that in my lifetime ~~ Deanna Decker.”

The actress was last seen in the TV show Laal Ishq.