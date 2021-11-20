Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shraddha Arya looks every inch gorgeous in sindoor, chooda post wedding; see pics

Highlights Kumkum Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya married Rahul Nagal on November 16

The actress had a lavish wedding in Delhi

Pictures from their wedding festivities have been going viral on social media

Kumkum Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya aka Preeta had a royal wedding with the love of her life Rahul Nagal on November 16 in Delhi. She had three days of celebration with pre-wedding festivities including Haldi, Mehendi, etc. The functions were attended by her close friends and family members. Several pictures and videos from the functions are going viral on social media platforms. From her wedding outfits to decor, each element of Shraddha's wedding is being talked about. As the wedding rituals continue, Shraddha's sister Divya Arya shared pictures of the actress from the 'pagphera' ceremony. Divya wrote in the caption, "Pagphera. Welcome home Mrs Nagal #mybabyforever."

Take a look:

In the photos, Shraddha looks radiant in a pink and orange saree. This marks her first picture post wedding. She cxan also be seen wearing a 'chooda' and 'sindoor.' As per Hindu tradition, pagphera is ritual where the bride visits her parents after the wedding for the first time.

Her friends from the industry including Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Supriya Shukla attended her wedding. After having the grand wedding the couple also hosted a reception the very next day. Ditching the traditional red lehenga for the occasion, Shraddha opted for a powder blue saree paired with a diamond necklace.

Shraddha shared a few pictures from her wedding reception on her Instagram account. The actress posed with her commander husband and the duo looked picture perfect. Posting the pictures, Shraddha captioned it as, "Commander and Mrs Nagal #RashInLove."

Also read: Bride-to-be Shraddha Arya dances her heart out during her Haldi ceremony. See inside pics, videos

Shraddha, who rose to popularity with 'Kundali Bhagya', has acted in several TV serials like 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Dream Girl'.