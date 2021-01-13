Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM/SRITIJHA KumKum Bhagya's Pragya aka Sriti Jha opens up on how it feels like to be asexual in viral video

Television actress Sriti Jha who is known for playing the role of Pragya in the popular daily soap KumKum Bhagya also has the talent of reciting poetry. She knows how to express her emotions by playing with the words correctly. Her poetic side has gone viral on the internet a lot of times before but this time the one that has caught everyone's attention is quite emotional. In the video, she can be seen speaking her heart out on how being an asexual feels like. Titled 'Confessions of a Romantic Asexual,' the video was shot in January 2020 at the Spoken Fest in Mumbai. In the same, Sriti can be seen expressing how sex doesn't do anything for her but kissing and hugging do.

Not just sharing experiences, Sriti even urged people to not try to change or ‘fix’ them, and spoke about 'learning to lie in word and in moans'.Not only this, but she even sang Backstreet Boys song Everybody but with a twist. The poem ended with a line reading, "I am asexual, I’m not the only one."

Watch the viral video here:

As soon as the video made its way on the web, people starting lauding her brave attempt at coming out in the public and speaking up for herself. A user wrote, "Amazing courage to do this in India. Salute," while another one commented, "I’ve no words to say at all, I was a fan of her for her TV Serials but I started to respect and adore her by this bravery and speech and acceptance. Lots of love and respect."

Have a look at another poetic piece by Sriti:

On the work front, not just KumKum Bhagya but Sriti has also worked in daily soaps like Dil Se Di Dua...Saubhagyavati Bhava, Shaurya Aur Suhani and Jyoti. She made her acting debut through Disney India’s Dhoom Machao Dhoom where she played the role of Malini Sharma.

On the personal front, she grabbed the limelight for being in a relationship with her co-star Harshad Chopra. Later, denying the same, Sriti said, "People ask me this question a lot, but even though I want to say that we are just friends, I don’t, as I know it will be taken in another connotation. It makes me sad that fake news about my marriage is out. We are both young and are working together, but not thinking about marriage right now."

Coming back to KumKum Bhgaya, the show has been ruling the TRP charts ever since its inception. Sriti is casted opposite Shabbir Ahluwalia who plays Abhishek in the show.