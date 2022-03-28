Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee shares first photo of daughter; names her Sana

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA BANERJEE Pooja Banerjee is known for essaying the roles of Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya

Television actress Pooja Banerjee known for her role in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya and Kasautii Zindagii Kay recently became a mother of a baby girl. The actress on Monday treated her fans with the first picture of her newborn on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja shared a picture where a cute baby girl can be seen wrapped in a pink soft cloth as she smiles coyly in her sleep. She wore a cute hairband and lying on a soft fur like a mat, which is surrounded by flowers.

Pooja captioned her post, "Say Hello to Sana S Sejwaal @sanassejwaal our little princess born on the 12th of March. Your tiny feet have filled our home and hearts with immense love. May your tiny little feet have big footprints in this world... love Mamma & Papa @sandeepsejwal Thank you @falgunikharwaphotography for capturing our Gulabo so beautifully and with utmost care #Gulabo #SanaSSejwaal #littlePrincess #SandeepSejwal #PoojaBanerjee #BlueMermaid #BabyPoo #SejwalJr."

As soon as she shared the post, fans showered love and blessings on the newborn. Monalisa commented, "Fairy baby doll." Krishna Kaul wrote, "Awwwwwhhh she’s so cute. I love sana."

Earlier, Pooja shared a beautiful post on social media and revealed her daughter's name in a letter to her husband that she shared on Instagram. In the letter, she referred to Sandeep as “Dear Husband (now Sana’s Dad)," and wrote, "Thank you for being there for all the good decisions as well as not-so-good decisions that I’ve taken in my life but the best decision that I’ve taken is to say YES to you..By Saying YES to you, I’ve said YES to life and lifelong happiness!!".

For those unaware, Pooja is married to Sandeep Sejwal. They tied the knot in 2017. They had also participated in Nach Baliye in 2019. Pooja announced her pregnancy in November last year.

-with ANI inputs