Sneak peek into Pooja Banerjee's baby shower with husband Sandeep Sejwal; see pics

Pooja Banerjee is expecting his first child with husband Sandeep Sejwal

Television actress Pooja Banerjee is expecting her first child with her husband, swimmer Sandeep Sejwal. The announcement of the good news was made a while back. The baby is due in March next year. The mom-to-be recently had a baby shower which was organised by her husband. Pooja took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her special day. Undoubtedly, Pooja looked stunning in a magenta dress as she cut the cake. The decor added to the beauty of the photographs. They had a two-tier white cake decorated with purple, golden and blue balls. The place was decorated with baby dolls and toys.

In one of the pictures, Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal can be seen sitting next to each other in front of the cake as they blew the candle out.

Pooja also shared some of her portraits on the social media app. She can be seen smiling her heart out. Sandeep opted for a floral white shirt. Though she didn't caption the post, she wrote, "#BabyShowerSaga #BabyPoo #SejwalJr (red-heart emojis)."

Pooja always keeps her fans and followers updated. She shared a sneak peek of the preparations for the special day with his fans and followers. She shared pictures of her mehendi and colored hair. "And so it begins…. #BabyShowerSaga SEJWAL Junior Arriving Soon… #BabyPoo #PoojaBanerjee #BlueMermaid #Preggo #PreggoLife #MommyToBe."

For the unversed, Pooja Banerjee is known for essaying the roles of Tejal Mazumdar in Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress also participated in reality shows MTV Roadies 8 (2011) and Nach Baliye 9 (2019).

