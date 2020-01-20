Image Source : TWITTER Kumkum Bhagya January 20 Preview: Aliya's plan backfires, Pragya and Abhi engage in cute moment

In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya was seen trying her best to hide from Abhi the things that Alia had told her. On the other hand, Prachi was seen getting upset on seeing Ranbir talking to Maya. She decides to stop talking to him.Ranbir feels that Prachi is becoming insecure and he attempts to make her feel all the more jealous. Maya persuades Abhi to take her to another room so that Prachi gets jealous. Meanwhile, Riya meets Pragya and tells him that she wanted Pragya to be her real mother.

Pragya starts crying on hearing this. She comes out and meets Abhi. Meanwhile, Abhi tries to convince him to stay with her but he doesn't think it's a better idea.

Now, in tonight's episode, Pragya and Abhi are seen together celebrating the festival of Lohri. Aliya gets furious on seeing them together. She decides to make Rhea meet Pragya as Rhea will question Pragya for abandoning her. She plans to burn Pragya’s feet which will make Abhi take care of Pragya in front of all and he will be forced to let Rhea meet Pragya He takes Pragya in his arms in front of everyone as Pragya's legs get hurt. Abhi does not want to see her in any trouble. Meera, Pallavi and Vikram also reach there.

It will be interesting to see how how the others react on seeing Pragya in his Abhi's arms? Will they come to know that Pragya is Abhi's wife? Will there be any major disclosure today? How will everyone react to seeing Abhi and Pragya in this situation?