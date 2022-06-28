Tuesday, June 28, 2022
     
  5. Kumkum Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar shares mushy birthday wish for wife Vinny from Shimla

Kumkum Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar shares mushy birthday wish for wife Vinny from Shimla

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar met on the sets of the show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. The couple tied the knot in 2016. They are now expecting their first child together.

Prerna Yadav Written by: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: June 28, 2022 20:05 IST
Television's popular actor Dheeraj Dhoopar who garnered massive fanbase with her role as Karan Luthra in Kumkum Bhagya is currently shooting for his upcoming show, tentatively titled, Sherdil Shergil with Surbhi Chandna in Shimla. Although the actor is busy with his work commitments, he made sure to mark his wife Vinny's birthday special. Dheeraj took to Instagram and shared a series of loved-up pictures along with a heartfelt note which read, "My Support , My Strength, My Inspiration, My entertainment, My Heroine, My best Friend, My whole happiness, My foreva nxt level love, My whole world .. Happiest Happiest Birthday Baby ! Love u tons & tons.. I miss u here in Shimla .. but promise to make it grand when I’ll be back to u."

Take a look:

Taking to the comments section, Vinny replied to the romantic post. She wrote, "My whole heart, my happiness, my baby .. I love you more than words can express & I miss you being around today even more but seeing you shine is my best birthday present. I love you now & forever."

Netizens reactions

Dheeraj and Vinny's fans also dropped their sweet wishes in the comments section. Several celebrities also wished Vinny. Surbhi Chandna wrote, "Birthday Love Vinns." Ridhima Pandit mentioned, "Happpy bdayyy vinyyy."

For the unversed, Dheeraj and Vinny are expecting their first child together. The much-in-love couple announced the pregnancy news on Instagram through a beautiful set of pictures. They captioned the post, "We're expecting a tiny miracle. August 2022."

Also read: Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar & wife Vinny Arora announce pregnancy: Expecting a tiny miracle

Dheeraj Dhoopar's upcoming projects

Dheeraj was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya and he will next be seen in Sherdil Shergil. 

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan quits the show before 5-year leap? Here's what we know!

