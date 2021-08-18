Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Erica-Shaheer's birthday surprise for 'maa' Supriya Pilgaonkar| Photos and videos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHAHEERNSHEIKH Erica-Shaheer's birthday surprise for 'maa' Supriya Pilgaonkar

Veteran actress Supriya Pilgaonkar, known to play the role of Ishwari in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. The show's leading duo Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes surprised her with a small celebration. Shaheer took to Instagram to share pictures and videos in which Supriya can be seen cutting the cake with her husband Sachin Pilgaonkar who also celebrates his birthday on the same day. While the actors sang happy birthday for the veteran actress, all can be seen enjoying themselves with each other.

Shaheer Sheikh wrote, "About last night.. #HAPPYBIRTHDAYMAA Love u to the moon and back.. @supriyapilgaonkar Happy birthday @sachin.pilgaonkar." Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Cheshta Bhagat also shared pictures from the party and wrote, "Maa ka Birthday" Many celebrities also wished the actress through Instagram comments. Hina Khan said, "Happy Birthday Supriya Ji and Sachin Ji #love and Good wishes." Producer Rajan Shahi commented, "Best wishes."

Check out inside videos and photos here-

Supriya Pilgaonkar on Tuesday shared how she starts her birthday through a 'then and now' post. The actress shared an old picture of her mother doing arti on her birthday and a current picture of the same. She wrote, "1979 to 2021 -It’s still the same ritual , thank you mom for making me understand from early age , doing Aarti on your birthday , invites the light to enter your life , inner being. , to show you the right path."

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 starring Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead might go off air soon. Rumours are rife that the show will be replaced by another popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta soon. While the makers or actors have made no official announcements yet.

A report in Bollywood Life stated, "TRPs of the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is low and the channel, makers are also not very happy. They are now planning to end the show. And the report also claims that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 may replace it."