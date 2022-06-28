Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Aashika Bhatia shuts up trolls with stunning body transformation | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_AASHIKABHATIA_ Aashika Bhatia has undergone a stunning body transformation

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Aashika Bhatia wasn't one to take on fat-shaming on social media easily. She has not only undergone an impressive body transformation, cutting down on her weight drastically but also shared her transformation journey calling out those who trolled her for looking a certain way. Aashika's video showcasing her weight loss journey is receiving praise from all over and many also supported her against social media trolling.

Aashika shares her body transformation journey

Aashika has lost weight over a few years. She claimed that she was previously body-shamed on social media platforms. Sharing the new video of her weight loss journey, she gave the perfect answer to online bullies. Sharing the video, Aashika wrote, “Huh.” The video starts with clips of Aashika along with remarks she used to receive in the comments section of her posts, all referring to her with unsavoury names. Later, videos of her after the transformation starts playing, in which Aashika looks unrecognisable.

Aashika's dance videos are viral

Aashika has appeared in shows such as Meera, Parvarrish and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Her Instagram followers list is more than five million. She describes herself as a dancer, singer and influencer. Her dance reels on Bollywood songs are popular among the fans. She recently posted a video with Varun Dhawan as they danced together.

Fans react to Aashika Bhatia's journey

Aashika's transformation journey has received a lot of praise on social media. Commenting on her video, one of the Instagram users wrote, "Jo aashika se jale zara side se chale (sic)," and another one said, "We loved you then, we love you now and we’ll keeping loving you untill the very end (sic)."